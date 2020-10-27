Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE) Trading Down 5.3%

Renaissance Oil Corp (CVE:ROE) shares were down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 40,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 228,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 million and a P/E ratio of -15.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Renaissance Oil Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renaissance Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and Mexico. It holds interests in the Mundo Nuevo block covering an area of 27.7 square kilometers; Topén block 0covering an area of 25.3 square kilometers; and Malva block covering an area of 21.2 square kilometers located in Chiapas, Mexico, as well as Pontón block covering an area of 12 square kilometers located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

