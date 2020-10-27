RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.54. RENAULT S A/ADR has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $11.02.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

