Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.55 ($31.23).

EPA:RNO opened at €24.35 ($28.65) on Friday. Renault SA has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.58.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

