Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €30.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.55 ($31.23).

Get Renault SA (RNO.PA) alerts:

Shares of RNO opened at €24.35 ($28.65) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.58. Renault SA has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.