Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €33.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.55 ($31.23).

Shares of RNO opened at €24.35 ($28.65) on Friday. Renault SA has a one year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a one year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.58.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

