Reviewing eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) and Golden Gate Partners (NASDAQ:GNGT)

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) and Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares eXp World and Golden Gate Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eXp World $979.94 million 3.31 -$9.53 million ($0.15) -315.67 Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Golden Gate Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than eXp World.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of eXp World shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of eXp World shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 94.2% of Golden Gate Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for eXp World and Golden Gate Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eXp World 0 0 2 0 3.00 Golden Gate Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

eXp World currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 64.10%. Given eXp World’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eXp World is more favorable than Golden Gate Partners.

Risk and Volatility

eXp World has a beta of 3.55, suggesting that its share price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Gate Partners has a beta of -0.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares eXp World and Golden Gate Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eXp World 0.63% 12.77% 6.44% Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

eXp World beats Golden Gate Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

About Golden Gate Partners

Golden Gate Partners, Inc. focuses on marketing distressed residential properties in the United States. It intends to market properties to international buyers, primarily from China and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as Golden Gates Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Gate Partners, Inc. in January 2014. Golden Gate Partners, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York. As of June 18, 2013, Golden Gate Partners, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ta Partners, Inc.

