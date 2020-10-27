Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

REYN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.40.

REYN stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.11 million. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Noll purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after acquiring an additional 838,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $14,374,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,736,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,393,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $8,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

