Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.00% from the company’s previous close.

RYTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,814. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,954,000 after purchasing an additional 260,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 45,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 45,382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $6,725,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 209,649 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

