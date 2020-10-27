Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $18.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.66. 10,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,400. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.00.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

