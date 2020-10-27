Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 703 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $487,776,000 after purchasing an additional 356,828 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Visa by 5.5% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 127,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 14.6% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.33. 309,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,016,741. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.48.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit