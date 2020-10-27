Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 703 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $487,776,000 after purchasing an additional 356,828 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Visa by 5.5% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 127,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 14.6% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.33. 309,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,016,741. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

