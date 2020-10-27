Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Facebook by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.78. 441,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,384,955. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $789.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.07.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,061 shares of company stock worth $9,439,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

