Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,010,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 59,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $192,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 and sold 31,750 shares valued at $1,520,393. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

