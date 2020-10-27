Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,585.23. 27,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,691. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $1,077.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,510.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,456.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.