Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 111.4% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 138.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,456. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.60. The company has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

