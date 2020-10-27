Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the second quarter worth about $358,000.

CSD stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

