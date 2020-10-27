Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Has $50,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 540.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $522,690,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after buying an additional 2,672,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,891,000 after buying an additional 6,511,070 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,221,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,327,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,698,000 after buying an additional 127,125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 496,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,678,160. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

