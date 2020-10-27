Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $203,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

GPC traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $94.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.38. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.77, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

