Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 160 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 84.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 298.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 175.5% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 26.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $72.81. The stock had a trading volume of 46,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.40.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

