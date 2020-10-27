Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Workday were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,004,869,000 after buying an additional 430,636 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,853,000 after buying an additional 1,476,488 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Workday by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,234,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,205,000 after buying an additional 121,558 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,213,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,421,000 after buying an additional 88,470 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Workday by 34.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 774,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,136,000 after purchasing an additional 196,691 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total transaction of $1,075,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $18,551,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.45. 37,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,877. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

