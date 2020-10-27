Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,836,000 after purchasing an additional 772,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,607,000 after purchasing an additional 438,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,301,000 after acquiring an additional 135,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,769,000 after buying an additional 367,413 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.37. 19,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,745. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $208.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

