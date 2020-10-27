Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 187 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $121.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,477. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $141.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.