Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSD traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,613. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

