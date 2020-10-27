Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 6,830 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in STORE Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 794,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 49,155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth $566,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in STORE Capital by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 184,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other STORE Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,058.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STORE Capital stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.70. 13,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

