Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.23.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,399. The firm has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.59.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

