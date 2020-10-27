Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.08.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $164.20. 120,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.60. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.