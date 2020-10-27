Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €275.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEURV. Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €241.85 ($284.52).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

