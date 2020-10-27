Royal Bank of Canada Raises Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target to $72.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE GGG opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19. Graco has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In other news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $1,358,301.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,037,352.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $1,894,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,386 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,307 shares of company stock valued at $21,123,119. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Graco by 39.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth about $1,920,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Graco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 52,224 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

