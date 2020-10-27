Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates CHF 24 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 target price on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a CHF 27 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 27 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 22.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

