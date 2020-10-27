Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SB. DNB Markets raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.23.

Shares of SB stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $94.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.86. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

