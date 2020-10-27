Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) PT Raised to $70.00 at Mizuho

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Safehold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $69.98 on Friday. Safehold has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $71.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98 and a beta of -0.45.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.03%.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 167,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $8,626,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,734,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 106,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,837,967 and sold 292,030 shares valued at $15,105,785. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Safehold by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,466,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,795,000 after purchasing an additional 52,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,113,000 after buying an additional 312,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 34.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 25.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

