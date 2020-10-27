Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) a €177.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RI. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €156.40 ($184.00).

EPA RI opened at €146.40 ($172.24) on Friday. Pernod Ricard SA has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €139.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €139.73.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

