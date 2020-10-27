Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €50.47 ($59.38).

Daimler stock opened at €47.97 ($56.43) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.48. Daimler has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52 week high of €54.50 ($64.12).

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit