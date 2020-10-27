Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €50.47 ($59.38).

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler stock opened at €47.97 ($56.43) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.48. Daimler has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52 week high of €54.50 ($64.12).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.