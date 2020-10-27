Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SANM has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 75,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $2,274,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 892,218 shares in the company, valued at $27,060,971.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Sanmina by 253.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 482,222 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $7,153,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,349,000 after buying an additional 254,200 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $5,692,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $2,729,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

