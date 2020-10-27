Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.79.

SRPT opened at $138.62 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $4,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,132,280 shares in the company, valued at $496,466,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,375. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 47,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit