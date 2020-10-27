Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.79.

SRPT opened at $138.62 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $4,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,132,280 shares in the company, valued at $496,466,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,375. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 47,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

