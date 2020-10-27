Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Up to $13.72

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $16.50. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 81,920 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $409.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. Equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,746,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 66,178.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 138,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

