Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,207 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,778,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,736 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,947,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,227,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,165,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.96. 4,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,929. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

