Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,091 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,976,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,923,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,624,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,449,000 after buying an additional 494,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,258,000 after buying an additional 482,643 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,943. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average of $76.31. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $86.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.