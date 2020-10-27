Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STNG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $346.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 220,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

