Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $397.94 Million

Brokerages expect that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post $397.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $929.39 million and the lowest is $287.59 million. Seagen posted sales of $213.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of SGEN traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.43. 2,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.04 and a beta of 1.13. Seagen has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.67 and its 200-day moving average is $164.40.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $71,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,002,584 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,759,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,998,114,000 after acquiring an additional 720,131 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,913,000 after purchasing an additional 414,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Seagen by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,074,000 after purchasing an additional 274,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Seagen by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,105,000 after purchasing an additional 243,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 167.7% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 264,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after buying an additional 165,480 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

