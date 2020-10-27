Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of SEEL stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 96,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit