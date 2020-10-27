Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of SEEL opened at $0.77 on Friday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

