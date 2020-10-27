SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEGRO presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $11.95 on Friday. SEGRO has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

