Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensata Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $0.64 to $0.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.65.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

