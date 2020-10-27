Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

SHECY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Shin-Etsu Chemical in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $34.91 on Friday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.