SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIBN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-Bone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.14.

Shares of SI-Bone stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.75. SI-Bone has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $597.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that SI-Bone will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-Bone news, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,599.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,886 shares of company stock valued at $8,009,701. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-Bone by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SI-Bone by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

