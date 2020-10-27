Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 13th

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) stock opened at C$12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $801.02 million and a PE ratio of -174.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.52. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.85 and a 1 year high of C$19.72.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$162.92 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIA. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.05.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

