Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 13th

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) stock opened at C$12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $801.02 million and a PE ratio of -174.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.52. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.85 and a 1 year high of C$19.72.
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$162.92 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
See Also: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.