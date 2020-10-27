Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €31.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LIGHT. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Signify and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.75 ($33.82).

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

