Signify (AMS:LIGHT) PT Set at €27.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LIGHT. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.75 ($33.82).

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

