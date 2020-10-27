Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, 140166 reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.36.

Shares of SIMO opened at $39.56 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,106 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 50,614.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 407,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at about $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

