Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, 140166 reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.36.
Shares of SIMO opened at $39.56 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,106 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 50,614.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 407,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at about $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.
Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.