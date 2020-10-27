Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $32,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.57, for a total value of $2,127,699.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,666 shares of company stock worth $7,039,426 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $220.30. 20,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,384. The stock has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $247.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

